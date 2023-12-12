Meet India’s richest and only billionaire homeopath doctor, grew richer by Rs 2500 crore in one year, his net worth is…

Despite having no business degree, prior experience or backing, Dr Rao went from an ordinary homeopath doctor to a billionaire and one of the richest persons in Hyderabad.

A Homeopathic doctor by profession, Dr Jupally Rameshwar Rao turned midway in his career to business and grew to be one of the richest in his city. He counts himself among the exclusive list of Indian billionaires and is among the top 10 wealthiest people in Hyderabad. Rao’s net worth stood at $1 billion or around Rs 8300 crore in 2022 and climbed by $300 million or around Rs 2500 crore in 2023. According to Forbes real-time rich list, Dr Rao’s net worth is $1.3 billion or around Rs 10,800 crore.

Despite having no business degree or prior experience, Dr Rao dived into the real estate sector in 1981. It was by chance that he realised the potential of the sector. His story started with a Rs 50,000 bet that handsomely paid off. It made him turn from running a homeopathic clinic into a businessman.

Dr Rao is the son of a farmer. He belongs to a low income family from a village in Mahabubnagar district, now in Telangana. Growing up with inadequate resources, Rao walked several kilometers to reach school. In 1974, he left his home and arrived in Hyderabad to pursue the profession of a homeopathic doctor.

He was a student leader in his college days and built a good network in the big city. He established his clinic in the then underdeveloped DilsukhNagar area of Hyderabad and started his practice. Through his network, he invested Rs 50,000 on a plot of land and received three times return on his investment in just three years. Realizing the sector’s potential, he started My Home Constructions in 1981.

Rao today has business interests in real estate, construction and energy. Apart from one of Hyderabad’s biggest residential and commercial developers, he also owns one of South India’s leading cement makers Maha Cement. Rao has four sons all of whom are involved in running the businesses in different categories.