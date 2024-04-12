Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till April 15

JK Rowling lashes out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over transgender comments, won't forgive them

Meet India's richest Muslim woman, who owns property worth crores, runs company worth of 28,773 crore, her business is..

Ed Sheeran sings 'Bad Habits' for Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira in heartwarming viral video

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid Celebrations Begin Across India, Devotees Offer Namaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

Congress Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Kachchatheevu Island, BJP Reacts On Dijgvijay's Remark

JK Rowling lashes out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over transgender comments, won't forgive them

Essential nutrients found in eggs besides protein and fat

Effective herbs that help combat diabetes

Batters with most sixes in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid Celebrations Begin Across India, Devotees Offer Namaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

Congress Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Kachchatheevu Island, BJP Reacts On Dijgvijay's Remark

7 Children Dead As School bus Overturns In Narnaul, Driver Allegedly Drunk | Haryana News

JK Rowling lashes out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over transgender comments, won't forgive them

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Dibakar Banerjee shows 'dark, twisted' world of internet with Bonita, Paritosh, Abhinav

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's richest Muslim woman, who owns property worth crores, runs company worth of 28,773 crore, her business is..

She is the daughter of billionaire Rafique Malik, the company's chairman. Her grandfather, Malik Tejani, founded it in 1955 in Mumbai. Farah has guided Metro Shoes into a new era of modern retail. The company's brands include Mochi, Metro, and Walkway.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: LinkedIn)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eid Ul Fitr was celebrated throughout the country. Amid celebrations, you may be left wondering if you are asked about the wealthiest Muslim woman in the country. The name of the country's richest Muslim woman is Farah Malik Bhanji. She is the managing director of the Metro brand, which sells premium shoes. Her net worth is more than Rs. 26000 crore. Farah Malik plays an important role in giving the Metro brand a new identity.

She is the daughter of billionaire Rafique Malik, the company's chairman. Her grandfather, Malik Tejani, founded it in 1955 in Mumbai. Farah has guided Metro Shoes into a new era of modern retail. The company's brands include Mochi, Metro, and Walkway.

As of December 8, the company's market capitalisation was Rs 35,117 crore. Farah is the second of five daughters. His father, Rafique, has a real-time net worth of Rs 21697 crore as of 12 April.

Farah has more than 20 years of experience in the footwear industry. She has played a key role in reimagining the company for the new era. She began her career in marketing before moving on to revamp Metro Brands Limited's technology roadmap and supply chain. The company was listed in December 2021. The late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife, Rekha, owns a minority stake in Metro Brands.

She pays close attention to detail, is well-versed in business, and has a sense of style. The footwear company has experienced growth for both the company and its employees under her leadership. She has played a crucial role in forging connections with international companies like Skechers, Crocs, and Clarks in addition to forging close bonds with more than 250 reliable vendors. She contributed to the network's growth from 100 stores in 2010 to 598 locations across 136 Indian cities.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, Metro Brands Ltd. saw a rise to Rs. 1058. Rs. 1,440.45 is the stock's 52-week high level, and Rs. 784.45 is its 52-week low. Metro Brands' shares opened at Rs 1044 at the start of the trading session on Wednesday. Subsequently, it increased by over 20 rupees, closing at 1058. The company cap is of Rs 28,773 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We will surely win Hyderabad this time...': BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi

Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film begins low despite positive reviews, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Group buying Anil Ambani’s Reliance firm for Rs 9650 crore makes another big deal, to acquire…

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet man, a Padma Shri awardee, who is selling vegetables for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement