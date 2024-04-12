Meet India's richest Muslim woman, who owns property worth crores, runs company worth of 28,773 crore, her business is..

She is the daughter of billionaire Rafique Malik, the company's chairman. Her grandfather, Malik Tejani, founded it in 1955 in Mumbai. Farah has guided Metro Shoes into a new era of modern retail. The company's brands include Mochi, Metro, and Walkway.

Eid Ul Fitr was celebrated throughout the country. Amid celebrations, you may be left wondering if you are asked about the wealthiest Muslim woman in the country. The name of the country's richest Muslim woman is Farah Malik Bhanji. She is the managing director of the Metro brand, which sells premium shoes. Her net worth is more than Rs. 26000 crore. Farah Malik plays an important role in giving the Metro brand a new identity.

As of December 8, the company's market capitalisation was Rs 35,117 crore. Farah is the second of five daughters. His father, Rafique, has a real-time net worth of Rs 21697 crore as of 12 April.

Farah has more than 20 years of experience in the footwear industry. She has played a key role in reimagining the company for the new era. She began her career in marketing before moving on to revamp Metro Brands Limited's technology roadmap and supply chain. The company was listed in December 2021. The late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife, Rekha, owns a minority stake in Metro Brands.

She pays close attention to detail, is well-versed in business, and has a sense of style. The footwear company has experienced growth for both the company and its employees under her leadership. She has played a crucial role in forging connections with international companies like Skechers, Crocs, and Clarks in addition to forging close bonds with more than 250 reliable vendors. She contributed to the network's growth from 100 stores in 2010 to 598 locations across 136 Indian cities.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, Metro Brands Ltd. saw a rise to Rs. 1058. Rs. 1,440.45 is the stock's 52-week high level, and Rs. 784.45 is its 52-week low. Metro Brands' shares opened at Rs 1044 at the start of the trading session on Wednesday. Subsequently, it increased by over 20 rupees, closing at 1058. The company cap is of Rs 28,773 crore.