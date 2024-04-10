Twitter
Meet India's most generous woman, donated over Rs 1700000000 last year, she is married to…

Rohini Nilekani donated around Rs 1200000000 in 2022 and her annual donations increased to Rs 1700000000 in 2023.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

Rohini Nilekani
Rohini Nilekani is currently the most generous woman in India as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy Women's List 2023. She has been in the list of country's most generous women for the past several years. In the year 2022, Rohini Nilekani donated around Rs 1200000000 and her annual donations increased to Rs 1700000000 in 2023. A well-known author, Rohini Nilekani has been actively involved in areas of environmental sustainability and education. Her husband Nandan Nilekani is co-founder of IT giant Infosys that currently has a market cap of Rs 619000 crore.

Rohini Nilekani was born in Mumbai and she graduated from Elphinstone College with a degree in French literature. After her graduation, she started working for a prestigious publication as a journalist. Rohini and Nandan Nilekani were recently married when the latter founded Infosys in 1981 with six other software engineers.

According to Women's Web, she says she put all she had—a total of Rs 10,000—into the business. As a result, when the business saw amazing success, she became wealthy on her own, independent of Nandan. It demonstrates how she created income that belonged to her alone by choosing to keep a personal stake in the business. Rohini Nilekani’s husband Nandan Nilekani currently has a net worth of Rs 24131 crore.

Rohini Nilekani is currently in charge of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. Apart from this, she also has a nonprofit children's company called Pratham Books. She is also behind nonprofit educational platform EkStep and Arghyam foundation to support national projects for sustainable water and sanitation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
