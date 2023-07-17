Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

After finishing his schooling at IIT, Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founder and CTO of Meesho, set off on a fantastic trip.

The road to success is a gradual one that calls for unwavering will and patience. One of the most innovative and exciting startup concepts that have developed into full-fledged enterprises is from India. One such example is Meesho, which places a strong emphasis on encouraging female entrepreneurs as one of the major factors in its success.

Vidit and Sanjeev created Meesho to be user-friendly, adaptable, and available since they were aware of the enormous potential and hidden skill among housewives and women in tiny towns. Meesho has enabled numerous women to achieve financial independence and follow their business aspirations by offering training, mentoring, and a simple marketing process.

Notably, Meesho was valued at $4.98 billion by Fidelity's funds in December 2022. Before then, the investor had valued Meesho as of September of that year at $4.29 billion.

Who is Sanjeev Barnwal?

After finishing his schooling at IIT, Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founder and CTO of Meesho, set off on a fantastic trip. He travelled to Japan and joined Sony's Core Tech Team there, where he found fulfilment and learned priceless information. However, he still harboured a secret ambition to launch his own company.

READ | Meet founder who shut down 5 companies before building Rs 9,846 crore business empire

He contacted his buddy Vidit Aatrey, who was then employed at the Bangalore-based InMobi business, in an effort to learn more about this. They made the decision to start their own business after considering it for approximately a month.

Sanjeev and Vidit both came to India in June 2015 after leaving their respective jobs, even though the startup's concept was still being worked out. They set out to develop a platform that put businesses' success first, first imagining a market for fashion.

Meesho was founded in late 2015, and its first office was a dining table in a small two-bedroom apartment in Bengaluru's Koramangala district. According to Financial Express, Sanjeev Barnwal has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion or possibly more, which is a tribute to his business success.

Sanjeev Barnwal’s education

In 2007, Sanjeev attended Ranchi's DAV JVM Shyamali for his education. Following this, Barnwal continued his studies at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi to earn his BTech in electrical engineering.

READ | Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..