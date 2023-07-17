Headlines

Greater Noida: Woman threatens female toll plaza employee, pulls her hair, incident caught on cam

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTS' Jungkook creates history, Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with Honey Singh, Jason Aldean leaves concert mid-way & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 17

Delhi Floods, two infiltrators killed along LoC in Poonch, Chandrayaan-3 cruising smoothly in space & more | DNA News Wrap, July 17

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Pooja Bhatt apologising to Elvish's speech, Weekend Ka Vaar was full of fun

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion, will have huge section on online safety

Watch What Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir Has To Say About The Dialogue Controversy

DNA | Exclusive ground report from Gita Press

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

After finishing his schooling at IIT, Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founder and CTO of Meesho, set off on a fantastic trip.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The road to success is a gradual one that calls for unwavering will and patience. One of the most innovative and exciting startup concepts that have developed into full-fledged enterprises is from India. One such example is Meesho, which places a strong emphasis on encouraging female entrepreneurs as one of the major factors in its success.

Vidit and Sanjeev created Meesho to be user-friendly, adaptable, and available since they were aware of the enormous potential and hidden skill among housewives and women in tiny towns. Meesho has enabled numerous women to achieve financial independence and follow their business aspirations by offering training, mentoring, and a simple marketing process.

Notably, Meesho was valued at $4.98 billion by Fidelity's funds in December 2022. Before then, the investor had valued Meesho as of September of that year at $4.29 billion.

Who is Sanjeev Barnwal?

After finishing his schooling at IIT, Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founder and CTO of Meesho, set off on a fantastic trip. He travelled to Japan and joined Sony's Core Tech Team there, where he found fulfilment and learned priceless information. However, he still harboured a secret ambition to launch his own company.

READ | Meet founder who shut down 5 companies before building Rs 9,846 crore business empire

He contacted his buddy Vidit Aatrey, who was then employed at the Bangalore-based InMobi business, in an effort to learn more about this. They made the decision to start their own business after considering it for approximately a month.

Sanjeev and Vidit both came to India in June 2015 after leaving their respective jobs, even though the startup's concept was still being worked out. They set out to develop a platform that put businesses' success first, first imagining a market for fashion.

Meesho was founded in late 2015, and its first office was a dining table in a small two-bedroom apartment in Bengaluru's Koramangala district. According to Financial Express, Sanjeev Barnwal has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion or possibly more, which is a tribute to his business success.

Sanjeev Barnwal’s education

In 2007, Sanjeev attended Ranchi's DAV JVM Shyamali for his education. Following this, Barnwal continued his studies at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi to earn his BTech in electrical engineering.

READ | Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Meet man who inherited Rs 20,000 crore from father, lives in 170 room house whose ticket price is...

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE