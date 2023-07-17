Meet founder who shut down 5 companies before building Rs 9,846 crore business empire

Aman Gupta, boAt founder talks about writing a book in which he would include all the information he learned over the years.

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and a Shark Tank judge, joined the official delegation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day trip to Paris. He posted a few pictures on the microblogging platform Twitter along with a long, sentinel message.

Gupta is one of the young businessmen who has consistently operated a successful film since the beginning of its existence almost five years ago. Aman discussed in an interview with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia about his background, the lessons he learned and the setbacks along the way that have made him the successful businessperson he is today.

While speaking to him, Gupta disclosed that he had started and shut down 5 companies before he started working for boAt. As a young man, he has always been excited about the journey, the new adventures, without worrying much about the other aspects of running a business.

He said, “Maine nahi socha, aur bas company start kar di. Confidence and over-confidence me fark aa jata hai. Badi team and badi office bhi liya, par competition bohot zyada tha. And office and team ko manage karne me mere dimag zyada jata tha rather than the business. So I learned that first make a good product other things will fall into place eventually. Aaj mera office is like college ki canteen, I have learned frugality.”

Aman continued by saying that what is learned on the job cannot be taught in any business school. He reflected on the time when he first started pursuing his dream of founding a business and expressed the hope that one day he would write a book in which he would include all the information he had learned over the years.

“boAt was established when I turned 36. I started with dad at 23, and I learnt a lot of things. I think I should write a book called ‘What they don’t teach you at Indian business schools.’

BoAt has put a minimum valuation cap of around $1.2 billion as part of this funding, according to a report from ET.