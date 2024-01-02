Meet IIM alumnus who worked in Rs 614000 crore company, now set to lead German firm in India as...

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIM alumnus who worked in Rs 614000 crore company, now set to lead German firm in India as...

She has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector. Earlier, she was the MD of Hershey India for 2.5 years.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Nivea India/Geetika Mehta/LinkedIn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIM is one of the prestigious colleges in India in management courses. Its alumni often get high-salary package jobs and are elevated to top positions in big corporate companies. One such person who will now lead a German brand in India is Geetika Mehta, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus. She has been appointed as Managing Director of Nivea India, which is owned by German multinational company Beiersdorf AG, a leader in skincare products.  

Mehta has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector. Earlier, she was the managing director of Hershey India for 2.5 years. Before this, she worked with FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for almost two decades in various positions. HUL currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,14,000 crore as of January 2, 2024.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics Honours from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi. Mehta completed his master's from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad from 2001-2003. Announcing her appointment as MD, Nivea India said, "She brings onboard a wealth of experience in the FMCG sector across geographies. She has a proven track record of developing small businesses and managing large-scale corporations across markets." 

She also reacted to the news, saying, "As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying Nivea's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians."

READ | Meet IIT graduate who worked in US for 5 yrs, returned to India, now leads Rs 34703 crore company as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India’s highest-paid lyricist charged Rs 25 lakh for one song in Dunki; it's not Gulzar, Manoj Muntashir, Varun Grover

Munawar Faruqui gets into huge fight after Anurag Dobhal instigates Ayesha Khan against him in BB17: ‘Tujhe toh main...'

Manipur violence: Curfew relaxed in five valley districts

'Rahul Gandhi is an ordinary Congress worker, dont...': Digvijay Singh's brother

Noida schools up to class 8 closed for four days due to cold wave; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE