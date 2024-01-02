Meet IIM alumnus who worked in Rs 614000 crore company, now set to lead German firm in India as...

She has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector. Earlier, she was the MD of Hershey India for 2.5 years.

IIM is one of the prestigious colleges in India in management courses. Its alumni often get high-salary package jobs and are elevated to top positions in big corporate companies. One such person who will now lead a German brand in India is Geetika Mehta, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus. She has been appointed as Managing Director of Nivea India, which is owned by German multinational company Beiersdorf AG, a leader in skincare products.

Mehta has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector. Earlier, she was the managing director of Hershey India for 2.5 years. Before this, she worked with FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for almost two decades in various positions. HUL currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,14,000 crore as of January 2, 2024.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics Honours from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi. Mehta completed his master's from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad from 2001-2003. Announcing her appointment as MD, Nivea India said, "She brings onboard a wealth of experience in the FMCG sector across geographies. She has a proven track record of developing small businesses and managing large-scale corporations across markets."

She also reacted to the news, saying, "As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying Nivea's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians."

