Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, Reliance’s highest paid employee, his salary is…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 853269 crore . He is involved in a wide range of business through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1797000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Industries and its subsidiaries are handled by his family members and close associates including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Jain and others. One such key aide of Mukesh Ambani is the highest paid employee of Reliance and he gets more salary than India’s richest man. The Reliance’s employee of Mukesh Ambani’s associate that we are talking about is Hital Meswani. He is son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani. Hital Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries along with his brother Nikhil Meswani who earn Rs 24 crore each.

Hital Meswani joined RIL in 1990 and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995. He is a Management & Technology graduate from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the USA. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, UPenn, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the Wharton Business School.

Hital Meswani has been the brain behind successful executions of several mega projects of Reliance, including the Hazira petrochemicals and Jamnagar refinery complexes. He also led a company-wide business transformation initiative, which has resulted in the development of the constitution of RIL – the Reliance Management System.

For those who are unaware, Hital Meswani’s father Rasiklal Meswani, was one of the Founder Directors of the company. As Mukesh Ambani began his journey in the business world of his father Dhirubhai Ambani, he was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani. Rasikbhai, a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani and one of the original directors of Reliance, was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.