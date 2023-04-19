Meet Harshil Mathur, faced rejections over 100 times to build Rs 27,000 crore company, know about his business

Meet Harshil Mathur, faced rejections over 100 times to build Rs 27,000 crore company Razorpay

These days there are a lot of platforms for simple and secure online money transfer services and one such platform which is very popular is Razorpay. Harshil Mathur is the man who is responsible for building this unicorn startup with his friend Shashank Kumar.

Harshil Mathur is the CEO of Razorpay and it would not be wrong to say that he has worked very hard to make Razorpay a hugely successful company. But Harshil Mathur’s journey was not easy as he faced over 100 rejections from investors before finding a company which was willing to back his idea.

Harshil Mathur completed his schooling from Seedling Public School. In 2009, he took admission at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee's Technology department and majored in software engineering. Harshil Mathur was associated with SDSLabs, the Hobbies Club, and ASME when he was in graduation.

In 2013, he received his BTech degree and in 2015, he got involved in the YCombinator W15 Batch, where he was mentored by Paul Buchheit and Dalton Caldwell.

In June 2014, Harshil Mathur started working for Schlumberger but he left the job in February 2014 to explore business opportunities. Harshil Mathur then started working on Razorpay and joined hands with college friend Shashank Kumar. Razorpay now processes over 30% of all online payments in India.

Razorpay became a unicorn in October 2021 when it succeeded in securing $100 million in a funding round sponsored by sovereign wealth fund GIC, valuing the company at $1 billion. GIC co-led another round for $160 million in mid-April, valuing Razorpay at $3 billion.