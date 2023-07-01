Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet man who faced rejection 150 times before building Rs 67,000 business, will now sponsor Kohli, Sharma's Team India

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 which attracts lakhs of cricket and sports fans is the brainchild of Harsh Jain and friend Bhavit Sheth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Meet man who faced rejection 150 times before building Rs 67,000 business, will now sponsor Kohli, Sharma's Team India
Meet man who faced rejection 150 times before building Rs 67,000 business, will now sponsor Kohli, Sharma's Team India

Harsh Jain is a die-hard cricket fan and also a never-say-die entrepreneur. He combined both to build a Rs 67,000 crore giant that will now be branding the Indian cricket team. The popular platform that Jain co-founded has signed a multi-crore deal with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to become the lead sponsor of Men in Blue. Jain and friend Bavith Sheth faced 150 rejections when attempting to kickstart their business.

The platform which attracts lakhs of cricket and sports fans was founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth back in 2008. The start of the IPL fueled the idea of Dream11. The company today commands a massive valuation of USD 8 billion and over 150 million active users.

Jain is the CEO of the company, which he also terms as Culture Enforcement Officer. The young turk is the son of top business executive Anand Jain of Jai Corp Limited, who is considered close to India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Despite this, Jain sought the venture capitalist way to get funds for his business idea. He faced rejection from around 150 VCs in two years, Jain had once revealed. Despite early struggles, Jain and Sheth’s venture tasted success as their company became a unicorn. 

Jain did his graduation in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in the US. He has worked for software giant Microsoft as an intern for three months. He also has an MBA from Columbia Business School, Columbia University. The 36-year-old is married and reportedly lives in a Rs 72 crore luxury apartment in a posh South Mumbai locality. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride
Meet Devdatta Nage who plays Lord Hanuman in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush
5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics
In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.