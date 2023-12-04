Meet founder with Rs 11,000 crore net worth, lost his father at young age, later built real-estate firm

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Rao was born and raised in a farming family and faced a lot of financial difficulties. He travelled miles to school despite not having access to basic communication tools. He also lost his father at a young age but did not let that hold him back.

Several sectors' branches have grown recently due to the creation of fresh, creative startups, the real estate industry being one of them. Dr Rameshwar Rao, the founder and chairman of My Home Group, has one of the most exciting and captivating tales in our field.

Who is Dr Rameshwar Rao?

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Rao was born and raised in a farming family and faced a lot of financial difficulties. He travelled miles to school despite not having access to basic communication tools. He also lost his father at a young age but did not let that hold him back.

Rao opened a prosperous clinic in Dilsukh Nagar after moving to Hyderabad in 1974 to pursue his studies in homoeopathy. Nevertheless, his aspirations went beyond medicine. Rao entered the real estate market in the middle of the 1980s, driven by his brilliant business sense. He had seen firsthand the enormous potential of the sector from his dealings with patients who were agents.

After initially making a land development investment of around Rs 50,000, Rao became well-known in the real estate industry. This audacious decision signalled the start of what would grow to be an enormous corporate empire.

He founded My Home Group in Hyderabad in the late 1980s, and since then, it has grown into several industries, including cement, electricity, and real estate. Rao's career reached a significant turning point with the founding of Maha Cement, a branch of My Home Industries Private Limited.

Since then, Maha Cement has expanded to rank among South India's biggest cement producers, greatly boosting the group's earnings. Rameshwar Rao's incredible $1.3 billion (about Rs 11,000 crore) net worth today is evidence of his rise from a modest homoeopath to a millionaire businessman, Yourstory reported.

His tale is about more than simply financial success; it's about embracing chances, pushing beyond setbacks, and pursuing greater goals with unwavering determination. His life narrative exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship, making him an inspiration to aspiring business executives and entrepreneurs throughout the globe.