Meet former Tata employee who earned Rs 8 lakh per day, he got a 5-year extension but resigned suddenly to…

According to latest reports, one of India's highest paid former CEOs, Rajesh Gopinathan, has found a new role.

Rajesh Gopinathan, who was counted among the highest paid employees of the Rs 20,71,467 crore market cap Tata Group, made a surprise exit earlier this year in order to pursue other opportunities. Gopinathan earned a whopping total compensation of Rs 29.16 crore in his last year as a Tata employee. He received a five year extension as the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2022. It would have kept him in the leadership role at TCS till 2027. However, Gopinathan surprisingly resigned in 2023 and was succeeded by K Krithivasan.

According to latest reports, Rajesh Gopinathan has joined consulting major Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Gopinathan will work with BCG as a senior advisor for the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) practice as part of the Delhi team, the Times of India reported. He was key to ensuring TCS emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic with positive growth. He was one of the top voices to advocate a remote working culture while there was a lack of consensus among top IT firm CEOs in the country.

Gopinathan had received 13.7 percent higher remuneration from the previous year when he resigned as the CEO and MD of TCS. His remuneration stood out in the industry as other IT giant CEOs mostly saw their compensation for the year significantly reduced. Gopinathan’s basic salary stood at Rs 1.73 crore along with another Rs 2.43 crore awarded in other allowances. However, his earnings skyrocketed due to the massive commission of Rs 25 crore he received for the year. This took his total compensation for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 29.16 crore.

Gopinathan was a TCS veteran who had spent 22 years at the company. An engineering graduate from NIT, Tiruchirappalli, he had earned an MBA degree from the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. Gopinathan was a key contributor to TCS’ rise as a global player in the IT services sector. TCS crossed the $100 billion market cap mark under his leadership in 2018.