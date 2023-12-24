Meet chairman of firm that produces engines for BMW, Rolls Royce, has Rs 29,800 cr net worth and company is valued at...

Born into a Jain family, the 78-year-old entrepreneur also leads the auto parts firm Jayahind Industries. Formerly the managing director of Force Motors until 2009, he passed the reins to his son Prasan.

Abhay Firodia, the chairman of Force Motors, a renowned manufacturer of vans, pickup trucks, and SUVs, is a prominent figure in India's business landscape. Founded by his late father Navalmal Firodia in 1958, the company has diversified its portfolio to include engine production for prestigious brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Rolls Royce.

As of December 24, 2023, Forbes estimates Abhay Firodia's net worth at USD 3.6 billion (approximately Rs 29,800 crore). Currently holding the 817th position on the global list of richest individuals, he was ranked 67th on India's Richest list in 2022. The majority of his wealth stems from his stakes in various Bajaj companies, particularly Bajaj Auto.

Force Motors, under Firodia's leadership, boasts a market capitalisation of around Rs 4760.12 crore. Initially recognized as Bajaj Tempo during its joint venture with the Bajaj clan, the company has evolved under Firodia's guidance.

Born into a Jain family, the 78-year-old entrepreneur also leads the auto parts firm Jayahind Industries. Formerly the managing director of Force Motors until 2009, he passed the reins to his son Prasan. Residing in Pune, Firodia, an alumnus of Fergusson College, completed his schooling in Gwalior and graduated with a BE (Hons.) in Economics. With four children, his impactful presence extends beyond the automotive industry.