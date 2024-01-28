Twitter
This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

'Today is a big...': Brian Lara overwhelmed in commentary box as West Indies celebrate historic Gabba win

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

Arnault and his family’s net worth grew to $207.8 billion after a $23.6 billion increase on Friday

Sonali Sharma

Jan 28, 2024

Bernard Arnault, billionaire chairman and CEO of global luxury goods brand LVMH (Louis Vitton) has overtaken Elon Musk as the richest man in the world, according to Forbes.

The net worth of the Arnault family soared to $207.8 billion on Friday, rising by $23.6 billion, as per the magazine. on the other hand, Musk's stood at $204.5 billion, dropping by more than $18 billion.

Bernard Arnault was born in 1949 in Roubaix, France, Arnault studied engineering at the École Polytechnique in Paris before pursuing a career in business.

The luxury goods brand Christian Dior, which was having financial difficulties at the time, was purchased by Arnault in 1984. Under Arnault's direction, the business grew quickly and added more luxury brands to its lineup, including Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, and Moët & Chandon. When Arnault combined Christian Dior and Moët Hennessy in 1987, the result was LVMH, the biggest luxury goods corporation globally.

According to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List on Sunday, the French tycoon and his family were worth $207.6 billion, while Musk was valued at $204.7 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Ellison completed the top five.

However, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk—who owns businesses like SpaceX, Tesla, and X (previously Twitter)—remains the richest person in the world with a $199 billion fortune, ahead of Jeff Bezos ($184 billion) and Arnault ($183 billion).

