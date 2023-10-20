Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

Benu Gopal Bangur lives in a 51,000-square-foot lavish mansion in Kolkata, which has a home theater, gym and temple dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Venkatesh.

Benu Gopal Bangur is among the richest persons in Kolkata and is the owner of Shree Cements, which he inherited in 1992 after a family split. Bangur was born to a Marwari businessman family in Kolkata in 1931 and graduated from Calcutta University. He was one of the first graduates in Kolkata.

In the late 19th century, Benu Gopal Bangur’s grandfather Mungee Ram Bangur started the Bangur business empire. In 1991, the company was split into five groups and all the grandsons of Mungee Ram – Benu Gopal Bangur, Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, and Kumar Bangur got a share.

Know about Shree Cement

Shree Cement started in 1979 in Jaipur and sold Rockstrong, Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, and Bangur Cement. Benu Gopal Bangur owns a majority stake in Shree Cement. Shree Cement is the third-largest cement player in the country with an installed capacity of 43.3 mt in India and 47.4 mt overseas. Benu Gopal Bangur's son Hari Mohan Bangur is the Managing Director of Shree Cement Limited. He earned his B. Tech. degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay in 1975.

Benu Gopal Bangur's net worth

Benu Gopal Bangur has a net worth of $7.4 billion as of April 11, 2023, as per Forbes. He lives in a 51,000-square-foot lavish mansion in Kolkata, which has a home theater, gym and temple dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Venkatesh. He is widowed and has two children.