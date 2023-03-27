Search icon
Meet Ashneet Arora, school dropout, CEO of multi-crore company, 29-year-old millionaire has clients like Reliance

Trishneet Arora's TAC Security works together with big names like Reliance Industries, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Gujarat Police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Meet Ashneet Arora, school dropout, CEO of multi-crore company, 29-year-old millionaire has clients like Reliance
Trishneet Arora/Instagram

TAC Security CEO Trishneet Arora is a high school dropout but he has created history by becoming millionaire at the age of 23. Trishneet Arora’s TAC Security is IT security firm that provides protection to companies from security breaches and keep their network safe and secure.

Notably, Trishneet Arora's TAC Security works together with big names like Reliance Industries, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Gujarat Police.

Born on November, 2, 1993 in Punjab, Trishneet Arora was named in Forbes 30 Under 30 2018 Asia list and Fortune India 40 Under 40 2019 List of India's Brightest Business Minds. The revenue of TAC Security is USD 16.4 million.

Trirhneet Arora’s TAC Security helps the Punjab and Gujarat police in probing cyber crimes.

According to reports, producer Sunil Bohra is working on a biographical film about Trishnet Arora. The film will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

Trishneet is also an angel investor and he invests in startups.

Trishneet Arora was just 19 when he launched TAC Security Solutions. He has 4 offices in India and 1 in Dubai.

According to Trishneet’s story shared by Humans of Bombay, he was allowed by his parents to drop out of school and follow his passion. “In fact, my learning grew three fold! I started with small projects — fixing computers and cleaning up software and at the age of 19, I received my first big cheque of 60,000 Rupees. I used everything I had saved to invest in my own company – TAC Security Solutions,” the post reads.

