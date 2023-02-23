Meet Anuradha Mahindra, journalist wife of billionaire Anand Mahindra who runs her own magazine

Anuradha Mahindra

Anand Mahindra is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Known for his wisdom, inspiring quotes and viral tweets, the Indian billionaire is chairman of Mahindra Group. The business is quite a well-recognised personality on social media platforms because of his love for unique innovation. Anand Mahindra is a huge supporter of innovative ideas that can help serve the masses and the environment. The businessman is also known for supporting Indian athletes on numerous occasions. But not many are aware about the person who supports Anand Mahindra, his wife Anuradha Mahindra.

Anuradha Mahindra is the founder of luxury lifestyle magazine Verve. Born and brought up in Mumbai, she is also the co-founder of the ‘Man’s World’ magazine. Anuradha Mahindra did her graduation from Sophia college in Mumbai and that’s when she met Anand Mahindra. Ananad was making a student film for his bachelor's programme in Indore when he met 17-years old Anuradha who was a psychology student.

The two fell in love and later Anand proposed to Anuradha in a very romantic way by presenting her with his grandmother’s ring. A jewellery that she treasures. She considers the ring as her favourite jeweller piece.

Just to marry Anuradha, Anand took a semester off and later the couple headed off to the United States. In the US, Anuradha pursued a degree in communication from Boston University. Over the years, she has worked as a journalist and publisher. She has also been the editor-in-chief of the popular Rolling Stones India publication. In her leisure time, Anurdha likes to read and Haruki Murakami, Gabriel García Márquez and VS Naipaul are a few of her favourite authors.