Meet Anubhav Dubey, failed in CA exam, gave up IAS dream, now sells tea worth Rs 150 crore per year, his net worth is...

Meet Anubhav Dubey, who sells tea worth Rs 150 crore per year

Chai or Tea is without doubt one of the most popular beverages in India and there are many success stories linked to tea. One such success story is of two friends Anubhav Dubey and Anand, who succeeded in building a company with a turnover of Rs 150 crore at the young age of 23.

Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak were childhood friends and hailed from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Anubhav's father was a businessman but he did not want his son to be a part of the business and wanted him to become an IAS officer. That's why, he sent Anubhav Dubey to Delhi to prepare for UPSC. After failing in CA exam, Anubhav Dubey started preparing for UPSC exam but he had realized that he was not made for a job but for business. Today, Anubhav Dubey is the co-founder of a multi-crore company Chai Sutta Bar.

In 2016, Anubhav Dubey decided to stop preparation for UPSC exam and set up a business. He discussed the idea with Anand Nayak but both didn't have a lot of funds. The duo somehow managed to arrange Rs 3 lakhs and then they decided to start their tea business. Anubhav Dubey opened his first tea outlet opposite the girl’s hostel.

Since Anubhav Dubey was working on an extremely low budget, he and Anand realized they had no money for things like marketing, interior design and branding. They were able to design and establish the first outlet, adjacent to a hostel in Indore, with borrowed items from friends and second-hand furniture. With no money to print a banner, they picked up a worthless piece of wood and wrote the name “Chai Sutta Bar” by hand. The name and the theme resonated with youth.

Today, Anubhav and Anand has opened more than 400 outlets of Chai Sutta Bar in 195 cities of the country. Chai Sutta Bar has reached abroad too, including countries like Dubai, UK, Canada and Oman. The annual turnover of Chai Sutta Bar is around Rs 150 crore. It is estimated that Anubhav Dubey’s net worth is around Rs 10 crore.

Chai Sutta Bar also creates business opportunities for 250 potter families who make earthen cups or kulhads for their outlets. More than 150 people work in Anubhav’s team today, including MBAs and engineers.