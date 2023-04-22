Meet Anjali Pichai, Sundar Pichai's wife from Kota; her foresight ensured Rs 5 crore per day salary for Google CEO

Sundar Pichai's salary: Who is Sundar Pichai's wife Anjali Pichai, born and brought up in Kota? All about her family.

Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, paid its CEO Sundar Pichai 22.6 crore dollars in 2022. This translates into Rs 1854 crore (over Rs 5 crore per day). Most of this payment is part of his income from shares. Pichai's stock options are worth Rs1788 crore. The average salary of Google employees was Rs 2.42 crore. The company had announced in January that it would lay off 12000 employees. Sundar Pichai became Google's CEO in 2019. He was born in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on June 10, 1972. He was raised in Chennai. He studied Chemical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur. He later did his masters from Stanford University. He did MBA from America's Wharton School. He joined Google in 2004. In his success, his wife Anjali Pichai played an important part. Who is Anjali Pichai because of whom Sundar Pichai reached the position to be earning so much?

Anjali Pichai works as the Business Operation Manager in a software company called Intuit, per her LinkedIn account. She is a native of Rajasthan's Kota. She did her engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. She completed her Chemical Engineering. Her father was an employee of the Government Polytechnic College, Kota.

She became friends with Sundar Pichai when she was in the first year of IIT. They have a daughter, Kavya, and son Kiran.

Her first job was at Accenture. She worked at the company for three years. She later started working for Intuit. Her hobbies include reading and travelling.

Sundar credits Anjali for his current position. He wanted to leave Google as he had offers from Yahoo and Twitter. However, Anjali asked him to stay put.

She did her engineering in 1993.

Anjali and Sundar Pichai took several classes together. They got engaged in college itself. Sundar Pichai later moved to the United States to study at Stanford University. They were later in a long distance relationship.

Anjali worked at Accenture from 1999 to 2002.

In an interview, Pichai once said that he couldn't talk to Anjali for several months from the United States as he couldn't afford long-distance calls.

Talking about her love story, Pichai once said that Anjali was his classmate. He would often go to meet Anjali at her hostel.

Many companies tried to poach Pichai. But Anjali advised him against leaving Google. And today, he runs the biggest software company in the world.

If it weren't for Anjali, Pichai may not be making so much money.