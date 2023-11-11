Headlines

Meet one of India's youngest entrepreneurs, who built firm with Rs 55 crore turnover at age 18

At the age of 18, Yash Jain, a young visionary with a strong entrepreneurial drive, started his journey when he and Rajeev Pratap co-founded NimbusPost. With a turnover in the crores, their company has today attained incredible achievement in the e-commerce sector.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Young people starting their businesses in a variety of industries are coming up with a lot of creative and ground-breaking ideas that will drastically alter the business world.

At the age of 18, Yash Jain, a young visionary with a strong entrepreneurial drive, started his journey when he and Rajeev Pratap co-founded NimbusPost. With a turnover in the crores, their company has today attained incredible achievement in the e-commerce sector.

Who is Yash Jain?

Yash Jain, who is originally from Bhilai, Chattisgarh, credits his strong academic background for his entrepreneurial success. He established the hassle-free shipping company NimbusPost in 2018, which is quickly expanding and renowned for its unwavering dedication to customer support and wide reach.

With a primary focus on new businesses and entrepreneurs, NimbusPost seeks to address common issues encountered by owners of e-commerce businesses. NimbusPost distinguishes itself by providing a wide array of services tailored to meet the specific requirements of its customers.

The company has established an excellent track record for providing dependable and effective logistics solutions, ranging from shipping solutions for national as well as international transporting to global warehousing services.

According to reports, NimbusPost generated an astounding Rs 55 crore turnover in 2022. Unfazed by their successes, Yash Jain and his group have set high goals, hoping to generate Rs 350 crores in revenue by 2023. NimbusPost manages more than two million transactions every day while working with significant delivery partners like FedEx, Delhivery, Blue Dart, Gati, Xpressbees, and Shadowfax, among others.

Their extraordinary achievement can be attributed to their usage of modern Artificial Intelligence technology as well as the knowledge and skills of a dedicated team of over two hundred highly skilled engineers and logistics specialists.

Aspiring young entrepreneurs can draw inspiration from Yash Jain's entrepreneurial journey, which highlights the possibility of success in the fast-paced and constantly-changing world of e-commerce. Yash Jain has solidified his position as a major player in the industry with his tenacity, leadership, and dedication to quality.

