Meet Amitabh Chaudhry, IIM-graduate, Axis Bank CEO is one of richest Indian bankers; has whopping salary of...

The current Managing Director of Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, is one of the country's wealthiest bankers. The biggest banks in India have contributed in many ways to the growth of the nation. The banking industry not only contributes significantly to the expansion of the economy but also generates the majority of new job opportunities in the nation.

Who is Amitabh Chaudhry?

Axis Bank, the third-leading private sector bank in India, is currently led by Amitabh Chaudhry. Amitabh graduated from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Bachelor of Engineering in 1985. He continued his postgraduate studies at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad after this.

From 2006 to 2010, Chaudhry served as the CEO and managing director of Infosys BPO. He has been in charge of HDFC Life Insurance ever since. Chaudhry began serving as MD and CEO of Axis Bank in 2019. In this capacity, he is in charge of directing the expansion, profitability, and sustainability of Axis Bank and its affiliates.

He has had positions of importance outside of the company, such as serving on the boards of Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. and Manipal Global Education Services Limited. Additionally, he has served as an Independent Director for HDFC Credila Ltd.

Salary of Amitabh Chaudhry

Amitabh Chaudhry earned a total of Rs 7.62 crore in pay last fiscal year, according to the bank's FY22 annual report, making him the highest-paid private bank boss in India, according to Moneycontrol.

Other wealthy Indian bankers include Sandeep Bakhshi of ICICI, who is reputedly the second-richest banker in India with a net profit of Rs 16,193 crore in 2020–21. According to Forbes, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra, who has a net worth of over $14 billion (or around Rs 1.1 lakh crore), was declared India's richest billionaire in 2023.