Business

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Binod Chaudhary, the richest man of Nepal, controls CG Corp Global, a multi-billion-dollar corporation that owns 136 companies around the world.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Nepal’s only billionaire and the man who leads the country’s only MNC is a massive fan of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Binod Chaudhary, the richest man of Nepal, controls CG Corp Global, a multi-billion-dollar corporation that owns 136 companies around the world. 

While Binod Chaudhary made his wealth in Nepal, he comes from a family lineage from Rajasthan. He wanted to become a Chartered Accountant but an unfortunate turn of events changed his path and brought him to the world of business. Today, Binod has interests across many sectors including banking, FMCG, energy, electronics, medicine, education, hospitality. 

Perhaps the most famous brand promoted by Chaudhary is the instant noodles ‘Wai Wai’. He also owns a majority stake in Nepal’s Nabil Bank. Chaudhary reportedly owns and operates over 140 hotels including prominent 5-star properties in India. He also launched Nepal’s first disco nearly 50 years ago.

He belongs to a Marwari family that migrated from Rajasthan to Kathmandu in Nepal three generations ago. Years ago, Binod’s father started the first departmental store of the country. The third-generation entrepreneur gave up his CA dream and took over the business after his father was diagnosed with heart problems. He has a net worth of over Rs 14,800 crore ($1.8 billion).

A big Bollywood fan, Chaudhary’s favourite actor is Amitabh Bachchan. His inspirations are legendary Indian industrialist JRD Tata and South African Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela. Apart from being a highly successful businessman, he is also a Member of the Parliament of Nepal. 

