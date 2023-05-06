Meet Aditi Tiwari, hired for record-breaking package by Facebook, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is...

Facebook has offered Aditi Tiwari a job for record-breaking package

In India, students from IITs and IIMs often get huge package once they complete their education and most of the time the students from these premier institutes grab headlines for getting packages worth crores. But in 2022, NIT Patna was in news as it recorded the highest-ever package of Rs 1.6 crores in placements done that year.

The record-breaking package was bagged by Aditi Tiwari, a final year student of Electronics and Communication. Aditi Tiwari’s father works in Tata Steel employee while her mother is a government school teacher. The package of Rs 1.6 crore is historic as this package is not even offered to students from IITs and IIMs. She was recruited by Facebook as a front-end engineer.

NIT Patna set a record in 2022 with 110% overall placements. It is to be noted that the highest package bagged by a student at NIT Patna student before Aditi Tiwari’s record-breaking package was Rs 50-60 lakhs.

Notably, the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the campus placements and for two years the process of campus recruitments was affected significantly by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, an IIM student, Avni Malhotra was also in the news recently as she was hired by Microsoft with a package of Rs 64.61 lakhs. IIM Sambalpur shared this information on Twitter and wrote, “The highest salary secured this year". As per the institute, this placement offer is an increase of 146.7 percent in the highest salary from last year.

Malhotra, based out of Jaipur, managed to secure the job after clearing six rounds of interviews, according to Times Now. As per reports, Malhotra got the position because of her prior experience of three years with Infosys and her 'organisational competence'.