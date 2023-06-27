Search icon
'Meant to scam citizens': Ratan Tata warns investors against crypto scams using his name

Ratan Tata asked people to beware if they see any ad or article mentioning his associations with cryptocurrency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has warned people against fraudsters using his name in cryptocurrency scams. He asked people to beware if they see any ad or article mentioning his associations with cryptocurrency.

"I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form," he tweeted on Tuesday evening. The tweet was accompanied by an example of one such scam. He shared a screenshot of a story to explain the false report and added how it is 'absolutely untrue'. 

"This is an extremely important announcement. If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens." caption on the screenshot read. Check out his tweet below: 

 

 

 

