LIC scheme: Deposit Rs 121 to get Rs 27 lakh, know details here

The scheme can provide a substantial fund for your daughter's wedding, allowing you to fulfill your dreams for her bright future without worrying about finances.

Parents often worry about their daughter's education, marriage, and future. Well, now they don't have to worry because India's largest insurance company LIC has brought a special policy for a child's bright future. Under this policy, you can have a hefty amount for your daughter's wedding without any extra burden. The LIC Kanyadan Policy will ensure that you never feel short of money.

The LIC Kanyadan Policy can provide a substantial fund for your daughter's wedding, allowing you to fulfill your dreams for her bright future without worrying about finances.

Under this policy, you need to deposit approximately Rs 121 daily, which amounts to Rs 3,600 per month. The maturity period of LIC's Kanyadan Policy is 25 years, and upon completion, you will receive a lump sum amount of Rs 27 lakh.

Not only that, but you can also adjust the investment amount according to your preference, allowing your fund to adapt accordingly.

It's important to note that the LIC Kanyadan Policy can be taken for a maturity period ranging from 13 to 25 years. Additionally, the minimum age of the policyholder's father should be 30 years, and the daughter should be at least one-year-old.

Here are some additional benefits:

-The LIC Kanyadan Policy falls under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, making you eligible for tax benefits.

-In case of any unforeseen circumstances or unfortunate demise of the policyholder before the maturity period, the family members are entitled to receive up to Rs 10 lakh.