Kheyti wins Rs 10 crore Prince William-founded Earthshot Prize: All about the Indian startup

Image via www.earthshotprize.org

Indian startup Kheyti was among the five winners of The Earthshot Prize for their ground-breaking solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Kheyti is a pioneering solution for local smallholder farmers to reduce costs, increase yields, and protect livelihoods on the front of climate change.

Prince William and The Earthshot Prize revealed in Boston on Friday 2022 winners. Each winner was awarded a 1 million pound prize at the second-annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

READ | West Bengal WB TET 2022 Exam on December 11, check download admit card direct link, other details

All about Indian startup Kheyti

Protect and Restore Nature: Kheyti

Kheyti is a pioneering solution for local smallholder farmers to reduce costs, increase yields, and protect livelihoods in a country on the front of climate change. India is home to 100 million small-hold farmers, many of whom are impacted by severe impacts of climate change, including heatwaves and pests.

Kheyti has developed a simple solution that is already having a considerable impact. Its Greenhouse-in-a-Box is designed for small-hold farmers and the crops they grow, offering shelter from unpredictable elements and destructive pests.

It also trains and supports farmers to ensure their greenhouse is as effective as possible.

READ | UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 to be declared soon at upsc.gov.in, steps to check scores

The results are dramatic. Plants in the greenhouses require 98 percent less water than those outdoors and yields are seven times higher. Ninety percent cheaper than standard greenhouses, Kheyti's solution is more than doubling farmers' incomes, helping them invest more in their farms and their families.

Using less water and fewer pesticides, they are protecting the planet too. Today, 1,000 farms have a Kheyti greenhouse, and by 2027, Kheyti hopes they can reach 50,000 farmers with Greenhouse-in-a-Box.