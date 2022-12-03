West Bengal WB TET 2022 Exam on December 11, check download admit card direct link, other details

File Photo

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education, WBBPE has released the admit card for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test, WBTET 2022. The exam is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2022 and the WBTET Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website - www.wbbpe.org.

The WBTET 2022 exam will be held for Primary Classes 1 to 5 on December 11, 2022. The exam will take place from 12 noon to 2:30 pm.

WBTET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.wbbpe.org and www.wbbprimary education.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I-V' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details like registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit and your WBTET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.