UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 to be declared soon at upsc.gov.in, steps to check scores

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result of the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main Examination, 2022 soon. Once the UPSC IAS main result is declared, candidates will be able to download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result on the official website - www.upsc.gov.in.

The Commission will begin the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify for the CSM-2022, from early next year.

The official notification read, "Immediately after the declaration of the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period."

UPSC will release the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. For the unversed, the UPSC IAS Main 2022 written examination was held on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022' link

Step 4: A new page will now open

Step 5: Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result 2022: Important updates to remember

Conducting body: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC official website: www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2022: September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2022: Yet to be announced

UPSC IAS result 2022 declaration mode: PDF format

The total number of candidates qualified in the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2022: To be announced soon

UPSC CSE 2022 mains result download link: link to be active soon