Remember Jatin Paranjpe, teammate of Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid? He built multi-crore biz, married Bollywood star's sis

Jatin Paranjpe was a child prodigy who made it to the highest level only to see his promising career cut short by injury. Paranjpe was a stylish southpaw who played in a stellar batting lineup alongside greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. However, his international stint was short-lived and ended after just 4 One-Day (ODI) matches. Paranjpe then embarked on a successful second innings as an entrepreneur.

Born in 1972, Paranjpe grew up playing in the same circuits as batting legend Tendulkar. In fact, he even won the Bombay Cricket Association’s Junior Cricketer of the Year award for 1986-87 over Sachin. Jatin’s Ranji Trophy career began in 1991-92 season. He made his India debut in 1998. On the field, he is best remembered for a match-winning 23-run not out innings against Pakistan in the Sahara Cup in Toronto, Canada.

But misfortune struck soon after Paranjpe never played international cricket again after suffering an ankle injury. The middle-order batter turned from a cricketer to a businessman a few years later with his first business SportsOne India. The big turning point came when Nike roped him and sent him to Europe. After learning the trade, Paranjpe founded his multi-crore business KheloMore in 2017.

The former cricketer’s Mumbai-based startup has investors like Dream11 and investor Ashwin Damera. Paranjpe is married to Bollywood star Sonali Bendre’s sister Gandhali. She is also involved in Jatin’s company that works as a sports coach and academy aggregator. Apart from being a cricketer, Jatin has also served as a BCCI selector.