Isha Ambani’s Rs 820000 crore company signs deal with German beauty brand, to now sell…

Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to Isha Ambani, it has gained significantly when it comes to valuation. Reliance Retail is currently valued at a massive Rs 820000 crore.

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail is one of the best performing subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 1860000 crore. Isha Ambani has been aggressively pushing the expansion of Reliance Retail and in the past year, the company has partnered with many popular international brands and brought them to India. Since Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to Isha Ambani, it has gained significantly when it comes to valuation. Reliance Retail is currently valued at a massive Rs 820000 crore. Carrying forward the same expansion mindset, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is now bringing international skincare brand Allies of Skin to India. As per a report by the Times of India, the brand’s products will now be available in India on stores and apps of Reliance Retail’s Tira.

For those who don’t know, Tira is one of Reliance's latest beauty brands which is overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. Since the past few months, Tira has added a range of international brands under its portfolio and Allies of Skin is the latest one.

As Reliance Retail is heading towards its rumoured IPO, it is looking forwards to increasing its presence in tier 1 and tier 2 cities rapidly. Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August 2022. Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh employees on-roll. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand. With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list.