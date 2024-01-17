Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

Isha Ambani’s Rs 820000 crore company signs deal with German beauty brand, to now sell…

Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to Isha Ambani, it has gained significantly when it comes to valuation. Reliance Retail is currently valued at a massive Rs 820000 crore.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 09:05 AM IST

Isha Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail is one of the best performing subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 1860000 crore. Isha Ambani has been aggressively pushing the expansion of Reliance Retail and in the past year, the company has partnered with many popular international brands and brought them to India. Since Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to Isha Ambani, it has gained significantly when it comes to valuation. Reliance Retail is currently valued at a massive Rs 820000 crore. Carrying forward the same expansion mindset, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is now bringing international skincare brand Allies of Skin to India. As per a report by the Times of India, the brand’s products will now be available in India on stores and apps of Reliance Retail’s Tira.

For those who don’t know, Tira is one of Reliance's latest beauty brands which is overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. Since the past few months, Tira has added a range of international brands under its portfolio and Allies of Skin is the latest one.

As Reliance Retail is heading towards its rumoured IPO, it is looking forwards to increasing its presence in tier 1 and tier 2 cities rapidly. Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August 2022. Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh employees on-roll. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand. With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list.

