Isha Ambani backed beauty brand Tira opening first store in Delhi, Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm’s push against Nykaa

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani’s aggressive expansion strategy for Reliance Retail has helped the company touch a valuation of Rs 8.4 lakh crore. With that valuation, Reliance Retail has become one of the best performing subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries that has a market cap of Rs 16.18 trillion. Keeping up with the pace of expansion, Isha Ambani is reportedly opening a new store of her new beauty brand Tira in Delhi. Before opening its first store in Delhi, Tira already launched its stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. A report by IndiaRetailing revealed that Tira has taken about 3,000 sq. ft. space on the ground floor of the DLF mall in Saket. The space rented by Isha Ambani’s brand was previously occupied by fashion brand Forever 21, which is operated by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in India.

For those who are unaware, Tira has been co-founded by Bhakti Modi, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide. Tira is overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. For its promotion during launch, Tira hired Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as its brand ambassadors.

As reported by IndiaRetailing, space for Tira’s Delhi store is located right next to the Uniqlo anchor store in the Saket mall. Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is currently undertaking the fit-outs for the first Tira store in the nation's capital. As of now it is unknown whether Forever 21’s lease ran or there’s some other reason behind its exit.