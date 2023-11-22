Headlines

Isha Ambani backed beauty brand Tira opening first store in Delhi, Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm’s push against Nykaa

This actress wanted to work in UN, took up acting after director gave her gold coins as signing amount, who is she?

Top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023

6 ways to overcome loneliness

7 tips to boost eye health and maintain good vision

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

Business

Isha Ambani backed beauty brand Tira opening first store in Delhi, Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm’s push against Nykaa

The space rented by Isha Ambani’s brand was previously occupied by fashion brand Forever 21, which is operated by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani’s aggressive expansion strategy for Reliance Retail has helped the company touch a valuation of Rs 8.4 lakh crore. With that valuation, Reliance Retail has become one of the best performing subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries that has a market cap of Rs 16.18 trillion. Keeping up with the pace of expansion, Isha Ambani is reportedly opening a new store of her new beauty brand Tira in Delhi. Before opening its first store in Delhi, Tira already launched its stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. A report by IndiaRetailing revealed that Tira has taken about 3,000 sq. ft. space on the ground floor of the DLF mall in Saket. The space rented by Isha Ambani’s brand was previously occupied by fashion brand Forever 21, which is operated by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in India.

For those who are unaware, Tira has been co-founded by Bhakti Modi, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide. Tira is overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. For its promotion during launch, Tira hired Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as its brand ambassadors.

As reported by IndiaRetailing, space for Tira’s Delhi store is located right next to the Uniqlo anchor store in the Saket mall. Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is currently undertaking the fit-outs for the first Tira store in the nation's capital. As of now it is unknown whether Forever 21’s lease ran or there’s some other reason behind its exit.

