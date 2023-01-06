Search icon
IRCTC's Vaishno Devi tour package at just Rs 8,000, check details here

Under this package, you will be provided with accommodation, a cab facility and a hotel stay by the Indian Railways.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

IRCTC's Vaishno Devi tour package at just Rs 8,000, check details here
IRCTC's Vaishno Devi tour package at just Rs 8,000, check details here (file photo)

IRCTC tour package: Indian Railway and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started a great package for people who want to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. The package has been named -- Mata Vaishnodevi Devi Ex Varanasi. You can travel every Thursday under this package.

You will be taken to Jammu by train in a 3AC coach. This package consists of 4 nights and 5 days. In this package, you will be provided with accommodation, cab facility and hotel stay by the Indian Railways.

Apart from the facility given under this package, if you use some other facility then you will have to pay extra charge. If you select this tour package, then you have spent at least Rs 8,375. Check more details below:

Boarding point

Thursday - Board train No. 12237 at 1240 hrs from Varanasi, Jaunpur City at 13.38 Hrs, Sultanpur at 14.55 hrs and Lucknow at 18.00 hrs.

Friday: Arrival in Jammu at 10. 55 hrs. Passengers are requested to kindly reach 30 minutes before at boarding stations.

Price

In this package, passengers will be given 2 breakfasts and 2 dinners. You have to pay Rs 14,270 if you book for a single person.

For two people, a charge of Rs 9,285 per person will have to be paid. In the case of three people, it will cost Rs 8,375 per person. For children between 5 to 11 years, a charge of Rs 7,275 and Rs 6,780 without a bed will have to be paid.

Other details

  • Train Journey in 3AC Class
  • Transportation (AC) for Pickup drop from Jammu Railway Station To Hotel at Katra and back on sharing basis
  • 2 Night accommodation in Katra on sharing basis
  • Meals Included -  2 Breakfast and  2 dinner.
  • Assistance in Yatra Parchi Ticket
  • Drop and pick upto banganga  

For more information, check out the IRCTC official website HERE.

READ | Post Office PPF Scheme: Invest Rs 417, get Rs 1 crore at maturity

 

