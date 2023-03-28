Search icon
IRCTC Ladakh tour package from Delhi: Experience magical beauty of 'land of high passes' under Rs 40,000

IRCTC Ladakh tour package consists of 6 nights and 7 days. Under this package, you will see various places including Sham Valley, Leh and Nubra.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

IRCTC Ladakh tour package from Delhi: Experience magical beauty of 'land of high passes' under Rs 40,000 (file photo: Twitter/DIPR_Leh)

IRCTC Ladakh tour package: Ladakh has always been on the bucket list of travellers. Popularly known as the land of the passes, the place has mesmerizing beauty and picturesque views. If you want to visit this beautiful place, then you should check the IRCTC's (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) tour package that will begin on April 22.

The tour will begin from Delhi and you will be travelling to Ladakh via flight. One can register for 'Discover Ladakh with IRCTC' package on several dates including April 22, 29 and
May 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29. The flight will be from Delhi Airport at 08:40 am on the given dates. You will reach Leh Airport at 09:55 am.

This package consists of 6 nights and 7 days. During these days, you will see Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk and Pangong, and of course, experience the mesmerizing beauty of the Ladakh region.

IRCTC Ladakh tour package price

The cost of this package will depend on occupancy -- single, double, and triple. For instance, the cost per person for triple occupancy in comfort class is Rs 38,990. 
For double occupancy, the cost per person is Rs 39,900, and for single occupancy, it is Rs 46,950. Children between 5 to 11 years of age can also join the tour package for a charge of Rs 36,300 with a bed and Rs 31,800 without a bed.

The tour package will include 6 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 6 dinners, return airfare on Go Air (Delhi - Leh - Delhi), inner line permits. Accommodation in well-appointed rooms at Leh (3 nights), Nubra (2 nights) and Pangong (1 night) and travel Insurance.

For more details, one can check out the official website of IRCTC. You can also directly book this tour package on the IRCTC website. Get the direct link HERE.

 

