Big update! PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended, check new date here

PAN-Aadhaar link: The government has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar by three months to June 30, 2023. This will give pan card holders more time to link the two documents. The earlier deadline was ending on March 31.

From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative. One has to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 to link PAN with Aadhaar. It is stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date.

Persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions, it added.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before March 31, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee.

"Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Income Tax Act w.E.F. April 1, 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to June 30, 2023," it said.

Link PAN-Aadhaar card through SMS:

Write a message in the UIDPAN format, which is as follows: UIDPAN (space), 12-digit Aadhaar number (space), 10-digit PAN number.

The SMS must only be sent to the numbers 567678 or 56161 from your registered phone number.

You will receive a confirmation message after your PAN and Aadhaar cards are linked.

