How legendary investor built Rs 40,000 crore fortune with just Rs 5000; know success story of 'Big Bull' of stock market

Even though Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the renowned investor of the Indian Share Market, may no longer be with us, his story continues to inspire millions of people. Today, on his 63rd birth anniversary, we bring you a fascinating tale of someone who, like Jhunjhunwala, started with just Rs 5,000 and went on to amass a fortune of Rs 40,000 crore.

Let's begin by sharing a little about Jhunjhunwala himself. Born on July 5, 1960, in Hyderabad, his name was influenced by his connection to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. Despite his passing in Mumbai on August 14 last year, his remarkable journey as an investor in the stock market earned him the moniker of the 'Big Bull' of India, often hailed as the 'Warren Buffet' of India. In recognition of his exceptional achievements, the Government of India posthumously honored him with the Padma Shri this year.

Remarkably, when Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away, his assets were valued at around Rs 40,000 crore. What's astonishing is that this person, who accumulated such immense wealth, embarked on his journey with just Rs 5,000. The stock market was his primary source of income, and it granted him extraordinary success.

Jhunjhunwala drew inspiration to enter the share market from his father and took his first steps into Dalal Street in 1985. However, when he, a chartered accountant by profession, made the decision to invest for the first time, his father refused to provide him with the funds. His father's advice was clear: avoid borrowing money from friends or relatives to invest in the market. Undeterred, Jhunjhunwala earned some money on his own before venturing into the market.

His first taste of success came through Tata Tea, a Tata Group company. Starting his investment journey with Rs 5,000, he purchased 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43. Within three months, the stock price soared, and Jhunjhunwala sold his shares for Rs 143, earning a profit of Rs 5 lakh from an initial investment of Rs 2.15 lakh in 1986.

Another turning point in Jhunjhunwala's career came with Titan, another company within the Tata group. In 2003, he invested in Titan and acquired six crore shares. At one point, his holdings in Titan surpassed 4.5 crore shares, with a value exceeding Rs 7,000 crore.

Tata stocks remained a significant part of Jhunjhunwala's portfolio until the end. At the time of his passing, his portfolio included companies like SAIL, Tata Motors, Tata Communications, Lupin, TV18, DB Realty, Indian Hotels, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Federal Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Escorts Ltd, Titan Company, and MCX Shares.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's journey serves as a testament to the possibilities within the stock market. Starting small, he displayed determination, astute decision-making, and a keen eye for potential opportunities, paving the way for his remarkable success. His legacy continues to inspire aspiring investors to this day.

