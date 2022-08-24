Insurance can protect you from financial mishaps: Know the types and benefits

Insurance is an effective way to guard against financial loss. It is a method of risk management that is primarily employed to protect against the risk of a potential loss. An organisation that offers insurance is referred to as an underwriter, insurer, insurance business, or insurance carrier.

There are many different insurance policies available, each designed to protect particular facets of your health or possessions.

Broadly, there are 8 types of insurance, namely:

Life Insurance. Motor insurance. Health insurance. Travel insurance. Property insurance. Mobile insurance. Cycle insurance. Bite-size insurance

Every insurance in itself provides a lot of benefits to individuals and safeguards them from any financial loss.

Benefits of Insurance coverage: