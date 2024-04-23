Inside details of Rs 592 crore venue where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry

The Ambanis are known for their magnificence and great hospitality and the event they organise at Stoke Park estate will be no less. There is no information about the theme of the function that is being hosted in Stoke Park, however, it is said to be a cocktail or a sangeet night.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to get married to his lady love Radhika Merchant in July this year. The couple recently celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in March and are now all set to tie the knot. While there is a lot of speculation about the wedding venue, guest list, and designer dresses, a new report has now claimed that one of Anant and Radhika's wedding functions will be held at their Stoke Park estate in London in July.

Let us tell you that the Rs 592 crore Stoke Park Country Club, which is situated in Buckinghamshire, is one of the most luxurious properties in the UK. The property is 900 years old and has also appeared in two James Bond films, 'Goldfinger' (1964) and 'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997).

The property was first built in 1066 and was later renovated by John Penn in 1760. The Stoke Park estate is complete with 49 exquisite rooms, three fine dining restaurants, a gym spanning over 4,000 square feet, a health centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 13 tennis courts, and a large golf course.

Stoke Park Country Club in Britain has hosted several well-known visitors and guests over the years. Even the Royal family's members used to stay here during their important celebrations and occasions.

Reports state that Queen Elizabeth I formerly lived in this location in 1581, however, this is not widely known.

As for the Ambani family, they currently live in Antilia, in Mumbai, the second most expensive residence in the world after Buckingham Palace, valued at Rs 15,000 crore.