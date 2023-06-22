Indian business man with multi-billion firm owns over 100 exotic cars with VIP numbers, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Luxury car collection of over 100 cars by Indian businessmen| Photo: Instagram

Vikas Malu is the director of the multi-billion company, Kuber Grains and Spices Pvt Ltd. The billionaire businessman made headlines when his wife, Saanvi Malu accused him of conspiring against the Film Maker Satish Kaushik's death.

Today, we will talk about a recent video showcasing the cars owned by the Indian billionaire. Malu's parking lot is filled with luxury and sports cars. A famous vlogger recently posted a video on YouTube featuring some of Malu's cars in India. Online website, Cartaq reported that Malu owns over 100 cars all over the world.

All of Vikas Malu's cars are ultra-expensive, his collection includes both luxury and sports cars. The vlogger opens the video featuring a custom-made blue Lamborghini Urus SUV. The Urus has a dual-tone sporty interior in black and orange. Bentley Continental GT with a Mansory kit. This Bentley is the 100th-anniversary edition. It has a sporty yet luxurious exterior.

Lamborghini Huracan STO is also present at Malu's parking. This Lamborghini is the road-legal version of the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo race car. It is priced at approximately Rs 4.99 crore. The vlog includes various other luxury cars including the Mercedes GL600 SUV, Toyota Tundra pickup, modified Ford Mustang, multiple Bentleys, and a custom-made Rolls Royce Phantom.

It is interesting that all of his cars including in India and abroad have the number nine in their registration plates. Apparently, Malu considers the number nine lucky.

