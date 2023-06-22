Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Indian business man with multi-billion firm owns over 100 exotic cars with VIP numbers, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

This Indian multi-billionaire owns over 100 expensive luxury and sports cars all over the world. Know details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Indian business man with multi-billion firm owns over 100 exotic cars with VIP numbers, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata
Luxury car collection of over 100 cars by Indian businessmen| Photo: Instagram

Vikas Malu is the director of the multi-billion company, Kuber Grains and Spices Pvt Ltd. The billionaire businessman made headlines when his wife, Saanvi Malu accused him of conspiring against the Film Maker Satish Kaushik's death. 

Today, we will talk about a recent video showcasing the cars owned by the Indian billionaire. Malu's parking lot is filled with luxury and sports cars. A famous vlogger recently posted a video on YouTube featuring some of Malu's cars in India. Online website, Cartaq reported that Malu owns over 100 cars all over the world. 

All of Vikas Malu's cars are ultra-expensive, his collection includes both luxury and sports cars. The vlogger opens the video featuring a custom-made blue Lamborghini Urus SUV.  The Urus has a dual-tone sporty interior in black and orange. Bentley Continental GT with a Mansory kit. This Bentley is the 100th-anniversary edition. It has a sporty yet luxurious exterior. 

Lamborghini Huracan STO is also present at Malu's parking. This Lamborghini is the road-legal version of the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo race car. It is priced at approximately Rs 4.99 crore.  The vlog includes various other luxury cars including the Mercedes GL600 SUV, Toyota Tundra pickup, modified Ford Mustang, multiple Bentleys, and a custom-made Rolls Royce Phantom. 

It is interesting that all of his cars including in India and abroad have the number nine in their registration plates. Apparently, Malu considers the number nine lucky. 

Read: Mukesh Ambani's samdhi with Rs 28,680 crore wealth earns Rs 4630 crore in 1 day, here's how

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.