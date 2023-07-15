Headlines

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Cadabom Hayder holds the tag as the most expensive dog or pet in India at a whopping Rs 20 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

The title for the most valuable dog in India goes to a Karnataka canine with an equally fancy name: Cadabom Hayder. The dog belongs to a Bengaluru resident named S Sathish. It belongs to the breed Caucasian Shepherd Dog, also called Caucasian Ovcharka. Cadabom Hayder holds the tag as the most expensive dog or pet in India at Rs 20 crore. 

The large breed was groomed to be a livestock guardian dog. It is native to cold countries like Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Bengaluru breeder bought the breed for a whopping sum that is more than annual salaries of CEOs of leading companies. The one-and-half-year-old dog also takes up a huge amount of investment to maintain. 

As per the reports, Hayder has won 32 medals at competition events. The breed has a life-span of around 10-12 years. It is massive, as big as some of the biggest wild cats. Caucasian Ovcharkas weigh around 45-50 but can go up to 77 kgs. 

They are around 27-30 inches in height. They used to serve as guards for herds of livestock against coyotes and wolves. The breed has also been used as a bear hunting dog. Today, they serve as prison dogs in Russia. The breed is reportedly banned in Denmark. 

