Importance of SBIOnline: You can pay credit cards bills of other banks using SBI account

As popular as credit cards are, they can often turn into a scare by spiralling an individual towards financial crisis by encouraging debts. Therefore, in order to avoid the pitfalls, it is recommended to pay on time the loans owed to the bank for the credit card. The payment is normally done through cheque or internet banking.

Paying the credit card bill of another bank from a different bank is usually a hassle. However, a new scheme by the State Bank of India (SBI), called the Credit Card (Visa) Bill Pay, allows customers to transfer money online from their SBI Bank account directly to any VISA Credit Card issued in India, to pay the credit card bill of other banks.

How to avail Credit Card (Visa) Bill Pay:

The service requires an SBI account with internet banking enabled.

1. Log onto onlinesbi.com using the internet banking username and password.

2. Go to profile tab, and click on the 'Manage Credit Card (Visa) Bill Pay' link. You will need to enter your profile password for authentication purposes.

3. Register Payee details. SBI will send a password to your registered mobile number to double check your identity.

4. After a payee is registered, you can start paying the bills of a VISA credit card. Just log onto OnlineSBI, select the Credit Card (Visa) Beneficiary link in the Payments and Transfers tab, and transfer the requisite amount.

Remember that the Payee details have to be registered first.

For other bank credit cards, SBI levies a charge of Rs 15 on each transaction. However, the transaction is free of extra cost for SBI Credit Cards using the 'Bill Payment' option.