How challenging will it be for Elon Musk to provide 'free speech' on Twitter?

The world's richest man, Elon Musk is now the new owner of social media platform Twitter. He has a vision for aquiring the platform. Musk says he intends Twitter to reclaim its status as a 'platform for free speech around the globe' and for this he has parted with a whopping USD 44 billion.

But will he be able to execute his dream of offering free speech is something to be seen in the coming days. The European Union has given a clear warning to Elon Musk that who so ever owns Twitter, must have to abide by local rules. Failure to do so may result in a hefty fine and even a ban.

The same holds true to India. The Government of India has made it clear in the first response that Twitter will not get any exemption in the rules made for social media in the country.

Changes Elon Musk wants on Twitter

Tesla owner Elon Musk, who speaks openly on social media, has been a big advocate of free speech. Twitter has become the largest platform for people to express their views all over the world. Before buying Twitter, Elon Musk had expressed his displeasure several times over the fact that Twitter does not allow people to raise their voices without any restrictions.

Even after buying Twitter, he spoke about making many changes in the platform in his very first tweet, describing free speech as the cornerstone of democracy. Now that Elon Musk himself is going to become the owner of Twitter and it will work like a private company, it will be a matter to see how he makes Twitter a platform for free speech and what changes he makes.

EU says local rules have to be followed

In view of Elon Musk's similar intentions regarding Twitter, Thierry Breton, Commissioner of the Internal Market in the European Union, has warned directly. Breton said that whether it is a car company or a social media company, if it wants to operate in Europe, then it will have to follow the local rules and regulations, no matter who is the owner of that company.

Elon Musk understands this very well. This means that he will have to follow the rules made on Twitter to prevent things like alleged objectionable content, hate speech, harassment and revenge porn. In a conversation with the Financial Times, Thierry Breton said that everyone is welcome to Europe. "You're also welcome, Elon Musk, but here are some rules of our own. Your personal rules will not apply here."

Europe's digital regulator warns of action

According to the Financial Times, Thierry Breton, the most influential digital regulator in Europe, directly warned that if he (Elon Musk) does not follow our rules and regulations, then we have the right to fine him. This fine can be up to 6% of the company's revenue. If still he does not agree, then he can also be banned in Europe.

Breton's warning comes at a time when legislation has recently been passed, which will force digital companies to block objectionable online content more strictly.

India says no relaxation in rules

After Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, the Indian government has made it clear in the first reaction that Twitter will not get any exemption in the social media rules made in India. Union Minister of State for IT Rajiv Chandrashekhar told a leading English daily, "I wish Elon Musk all the best. But there has been no change in our goals and expectations of accountability, security and trust for all intermediary companies operating in India."

Like other countries, the India government has also made strict rules for social media. Under this, the alleged objectionable tweets have to be blocked, hate-promoting, inflammatory statements, porn and other tweets have to be filtered.

The account of those who break the rules again and again need to be suspended. Last year, the central government had removed the protection given to social media platforms on objectionable tweets under Section 79 of the IT Act. Twitter was also directed to appoint Nodal Officer, Grievance Officer and Compliance Officer in India.