This Indian IT company with market cap of Rs 14,200 crore plans to hire 6,000 employees in Mumbai, Noida; check details

Despite the increasing pace of layoffs in the IT industry, an Indian IT company has declared its intention to hire over 6,000 individuals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies plans to hire 6,000 employees: Report

At the moment, the tech sector is struggling, with corporations quickly laying off employees. Employees are being let go in order to reduce expenses and adapt to the current market conditions, whether they work for huge corporations like Facebook, Google, and Amazon or smaller businesses and startups. In the past few months, millions of people have lost their employment, and LinkedIn is flooded with posts from techies looking for better prospects.

Amid this, an Indian IT company, Hexaware Technologies announced its plans to hire about 6,000 tech specialists. The headquarters of Hexaware Technologies is in Mumbai. 

Hexaware Technologies has 419 job vacancies on LinkedIn and anticipates employing about 6,000 individuals. There are openings available for its Mumbai and Noida offices. 

According to the company’s LinkedIn bio, "Hexaware is an automation-led next-generation service provider delivering excellence in IT, BPS and Consulting services.” As of June 2023, Hexaware Technologies has a market cap of $1.74 Billion. This makes Hexaware Technologies the world's 4032nd most valuable company by market cap according to our data, according to the reports. 

"Earlier, joiners would have the 'highest no-show probability,” said Senthil Nayagam, the company’s EVP of global revenue assurance and chief learning officer while speaking to Moneycontrol. “Any shopping around with multiple companies was a random chance. However, this has changed now."

"There is so much volatility in the market and most companies aren't hiring. We are standing apart where we are still hiring and in decent numbers. The fact that the brand is recognised in the market, candidates think they should not lose the offer and they're coming on board.”

According to the Moneycontrol report, Hexaware has a hybrid work paradigm and does not require its staff to return to work from offices. 

