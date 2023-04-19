Search icon
Meet Hemesh Singh, who turned his friend's YouTube channel into Rs 26,000 crore company, his whopping salary is

Like Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh is also an engineer who worked as the CTO of Flatchat before joining Unacademy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Meet Hemesh Singh, who turned his friend’s YouTube channel into Rs 26,000 crore company, his whopping salary is
Meet Hemesh Singh, who turned his friend’s YouTube channel into Rs 26,000 crore company

Unacademy is one of the most popular ed-tech companies in India. It would not be wrong to say that Unacademy has recorded massive growth in the last 5-6 years. Engineer-turned-businessman Gaurav Munjal’s YouTube channel served as the foundation for Unacademy which has now become a Rs 26,000 crore company. Munjal and his friend Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh worked together to make Unacademy a successful business venture.

Hemesh Singh is co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Unacademy. Like Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh is also an engineer who worked as the CTO of Flatchat before joining Unacademy. Hemesh Singh has completed his BTech from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. He currently lives in Bangalore, Karnataka.

After leaving Flatchat in 2015, Hemesh Singh founded Unacademy with Raman Saini and Gaurav Munjal. It is to be noted that Unacademy was established by Gaurav Munjal in 2010 as a YouTube educational programme. Unacademy was officially launched in 2015.

Unacademy joined the unicorn club in 2020 and is presently valued at $3.4 billion.

In 2022, Gaurav Munjal took home Rs. 1.58 crore as CEO of Unacademy, while Hemesh Singh made Rs 1.19 crore in pay, while Roman Saini was paid Rs 88 lakhs.

Unacademy helps thousands of IAS aspirants prepare for UPSC exams through YouTube. The idea behind Unacademy was to provide a platform for UPSC coaching classes that doesn’t require students to spend lakhs of rupees.

 

 

