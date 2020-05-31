Grimes reveals the nickname she addresses her and Elon Musk's baby X Ã† A-12 by

Not very long back, Elon Musk and Grimes' baby X Ã† A-12 had taken the internet by storm, merey by its name. In a recent interview, new mommy Grimes revealed that she indeed has another nickname for X Ã† A-12 at home.

While talking to Bloomberg about her profile for art and music, Grimes also revealed that she calls her baby X Ã† A-12 as 'little X' at home. It is still nto known whether Elon Musk also uses the same nickname or prefers to call his baby by the whole name.

Back on May 4, 2020, when Elon Musk announced his baby's name on Twitter, not one person could take him seriously. The name X Ã† A-12 became a meme on the internet, till Grimes actually decoded the meaning of the name and people were made to believe that the couple has actually named their kid as X Ã† A-12.

Talking about the name, Musk had told Joe Rogan that Ã† would be pronounced as "Ash". Elon and Grimes had to adjust the baby name due to the California law, and thus, on paper, their baby is called X Ã† A-Xii.