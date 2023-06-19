Search icon
This Indian man owns a Rs 10,000 crore home with pool, spa, not a businessman or celebrity, he is….

Sundar Pichai owns a luxurious mansion, which is located on a hilltop in Los Altos, California and is spread over an area of 31.17 acres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of the most successful IT personalities in the world and it would not be wrong to say that he has now become a role model for billions of people across the globe. According to reports, Sundar Pichai was paid a compensation of USD 226 million (Rs 1852 crores) in 2022.

Sundar Pichai, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was appointed Google CEO in 2015 and he became CEO of Alphabet Inc in 2019.

Sundar Pichai owns a luxurious mansion, which is located on a hilltop in Los Altos, California. The sprawling bungalow is spread over an area of 31.17 acres and offers stunning views.

Sundar Pichai’s home has an infinity pool, a gymnasium, a spa, a wine cellar and solar panels. The mansion also boasts of a separate space for nannies.

According to reports, Sundar Pichai’s wife Anjali Pichai spent a whopping Rs 49 crore on the interior designing of the house. The mansion was bought by Sundar Pichai for USD 40 million few years ago. According to reports, the house is worth over Rs 10,000 crore now and he has an estimated net worth of over USD 1,310 million.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was born on June 10, 1972 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. His mother Lakshmi was a stenographer and his father Raghunath Pichai was an electrical engineer in the British conglomerate GEC.

Sundar Pichai did his schooling from Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Ashok Nagar and BTech from IIT Kharagpur. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

 

