Gautam Adani inches closer to rival Mukesh Ambani, Adani group behind by just Rs…

Although Gautam Adani is now the second richest Asian, he is still around 13 billion dollars behind Mukesh Ambani who currently has a net worth of around 95.5 billion dollars.

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest person in India and he is the chairperson of Reliance Industries that has a market cap of Rs 16.57 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani is also the richest person in Asia and the only Indian on the list apart from him is Gautam Adani, whose company is touching new heights everyday. As shares of companies led by Gautam Adani soar, the combined market cap of Adani Group conglomerate has touched Rs 14.5 lakh crore. This means that Adani Group is just behind by Rs 2 lakh crore from Reliance Industries when it comes to market cap.

Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises and other firms got a significant push in the last week. The surge in Adani Group stocks came after a Supreme Court bench reserved its verdict in the case related to companies of billionaire Gautam Adani.

The surge in stock of Adani group has also helped Gautam Adani to climb the spots in Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI). With a net worth of 82.5 billion dollars, Gautam Adani is now the 15th richest person in the world and 2nd richest person in Asia.

Although Gautam Adani is now the second richest Asian, he is still around 13 billion dollars behind Mukesh Ambani who currently has a net worth of around 95.5 billion dollars. For those who are unaware, Gautam Adani has topples Mukesh Ambani from the position of richest Indian in the past.

