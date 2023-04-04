Search icon
From marrying 101 underprivileged girls, 11000 guests, exotic flowers: This Rs 550 crore wedding was beyond spectacular

Sahara India Pariwar Chairman Subrata Roy married his sons in 2004 that had a total expenditure of Rs 550 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Subrata Roy's son wedding | Photo: Pixabay

Weddings in India are a huge celebration. People arrange for the most lavish and top classes amenities. Let's know about one such wealthy father who arranged for his sons to get married in the most extravagant wedding preparations. 

Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, Subrata Roy's sons Sushanto and Seemanto Roy married in 2004 amid spectacular arrangements that cost Rs 550 crore. Reports suggest that guests were flown in private jets for the four-day-long wedding in Lucknow, UP. 

Subrata and his family arranged for 101 underprivileged girls to get married and fed around 15000 poor people. The wedding festivities of Sushanto and Seemanto were attended by around 11,000 guests. 

Reports also suggest that over 100 different variety cuisines were served at the wedding. Sushanto Roy married Richa Ahuja and Seemanto Roy married Chandini Toor.

The wedding venue was decorated miraculously with costly flowers, polished light, prism glasses, and lamps. Among the guests were many renowned Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, politicians, and Sports personalities. 

This dual big fat Indian wedding of Roy’s son was accompanied by many renowned Bollywood celebrities, businesses man, politicians, and sportspeople. One thing that made headlines was sponsoring the wedding of 110 unprivileged women and feeding around 15000 poor people.

