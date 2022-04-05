Forbes’ list of world’s richest people in 2022 released: Here are the top 10 Indians

Forbes has released its annual 'World’s Billionaire List' for 2022. Earth has 2,668 billionaires in 2022, the figure having gone down by 87 since last year. The wealth of the world’s billionaires has also dropped by $400 billion to collective net worth of $12.7 trillion.

As per Forbes, over 1,000 billionaires are richer than a year ago, with 236 newcomers in the richest list. The net worth was calculated using stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022.

Among the top ten Indian billionaires, the three at the top remained put from the 2021 rankings. The richest Indian Mukesh Ambani is also the tenth richest person in the world with a net worth of $90.7 billion, followed by Gautam Adani at close second with $90 billion. HCL founder Shiv Nadar remains third with a net worth of $28.7 billion.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India MD Cyrus Poonawalla with $24.3 billion and D-Mart’s Radhakrishna Damani with $20 billion wrap up the top 5. They are followed by Lakshmi Mittal, Savitri Jindal & Family, Kumar Birla, Dilip Sanghvi and Uday Kotak.

In the Forbes’ 2022 Rich List, the list of Indian billionaires has grown by 26 from 140 to 166. This is a record number for Indian billionaires.