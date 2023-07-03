Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Ex-HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh's first salary at bank revealed

Deepak Parekh retired from HDFC on June 30 before the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Ex-HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh's first salary at bank revealed
Ex-HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh's first salary at bank revealed (file photo)

Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh recently announced his retirement before the mega merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank. The merger took place on July 1, following which, HDFC became the fourth largest bank in the world. 

Parekh, who retired from HDFC on June 30, was offered a job as the Deputy GM at HDFC in 1978. An offer letter dated July 19, 1978 has surfaced online. It has revealed Parekh was offered a basic salary of Rs 3,500 and Rs 500 as a fixed Dearness Allowance (DA). 

The 78-year-old was also entitled to 15% Housing Rent Allowance (HRA) and a City Compensatory Allowance at 10%. Moreover, Parekh was also entitled to Corporation’s Provident Fund, gratuity, medical benefits and leave travel facilities as per rules.

HDFC Bank is the biggest private bank in India. It was founded by Deepak Parekh's uncle HT Parekh in the 1970s. Deepak completed B Com from Mumbai University and did chartered accountancy there. He did his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Mumbai. He worked with Ernst & Young in London. He also cleared the Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

READ | Meet Deepak Parekh, man whose family built Rs 16 lakh crore firm owns 0.04%, bought Rs 50 crore house, net worth is...

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bollywood actor's driver killed by son, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.