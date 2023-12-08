Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Apart from Mukesh Ambani and his children Isha, Akash and Anant, RIL’s board includes some of the top paid executives in India, some veterans of the group and a globally renowned businessman.

Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited is India’s largest and most valuable company by market cap. Founded by his father, the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, RIL currently has a market cap of over Rs 16,63,000 crore. Started as a yarn trading business back in 1957, the diverse interests of Reliance today include petrochemicals, textiles, ol and gas, retail, and digital brand Jio.

Apart from Mukesh Ambani and his children Isha, Akash and Anant, RIL’s board includes some of the top paid executives in India, some veterans of the group and globally renowned businessmen. Here is the educational qualification of the board of directors of Reliance Industries Limited.

Managing Director

Mukesh Ambani is a chemical engineer from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (formerly called the University Department of Chemical Technology, University of Mumbai). The RIL Chairman and MD also holds an MBA degree from USA’s Stanford University.

Non-Executive Directors

Isha Ambani: Part of executive leadership teams at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Reliance Foundation (RF), Isha Ambani did a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University in US. She is also an MBA from Stanford University like her father.

Akash Ambani: The Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and part of the Board of Jio Platforms Limited Akash Ambani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Brown University, USA.

Anant Ambani: A Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy and Reliance Foundation, Anant Ambani holds Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, USA.

Executive Directors

Hital R Meswani holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences from University of Pennsylvania, USA. He also has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the Wharton Business School.

Nikhil R Meswani did his graduation from the Mumbai University and holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts in the USA.

PMS Prasad is a Reliance veteran who holds bachelor’s degrees in Science from Osmania University and Engineering from Anna University. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun.

Independent Directors

Adil Zainulbhai is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School, USA.

Raminder S Gujral is an Economics (Hons) graduate with a degree in LLB. He also holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, and an MA from the Fletcher School of Business, USA.

Shumeet Banerji has a PhD from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Arundhati Bhattacharya has a postgraduate degree in English. She is an Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

KV Chowdary did his graduation in Mathematics from Loyola College in Chennai and then received a postgraduate degree in Mathematics from IIT, Chennai.

HE Yasir Othman H Al Rumayyan, a Saudi businessman, has a degree in Accounting from King Faisal University in Saudi Arabia. He also studied at the Harvard Business School, graduating in the General Management Program.

KV Kamath, the former ICICI Bank CEO, did his Post-Graduation in Business Administration from the IIM, Ahmedabad. He is also a mechanical engineer.