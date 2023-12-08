Headlines

Men confront charging elephant with slippers, viral video sparks online debate

Spruce up your living space with these gorgeous flowers from Amazon

Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Get the best deals on Immersion rods only on Amazon

Check out the great deals on Denim Jacket only on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Men confront charging elephant with slippers, viral video sparks online debate

Spruce up your living space with these gorgeous flowers from Amazon

Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Star Indian players who might retire after IPL 2024

Popular supporting actors who died young

10 happiest countries in the world in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika take to the skies in aerial actioner; fans criticise VFX, call it Top Gun's copy

Meet winner of world's biggest reality show, thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in...

Triptii Dimri has this to say on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal: 'Reminded me of...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Apart from Mukesh Ambani and his children Isha, Akash and Anant, RIL’s board includes some of the top paid executives in India, some veterans of the group and a globally renowned businessman.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited is India’s largest and most valuable company by market cap. Founded by his father, the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, RIL currently has a market cap of over Rs 16,63,000 crore. Started as a yarn trading business back in 1957, the diverse interests of Reliance today include petrochemicals, textiles, ol and gas, retail, and digital brand Jio.

Apart from Mukesh Ambani and his children Isha, Akash and Anant, RIL’s board includes some of the top paid executives in India, some veterans of the group and globally renowned businessmen. Here is the educational qualification of the board of directors of Reliance Industries Limited.

Managing Director

Mukesh Ambani is a chemical engineer from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (formerly called the University Department of Chemical Technology, University of Mumbai). The RIL Chairman and MD also holds an MBA degree from USA’s Stanford University.

Non-Executive Directors

Isha Ambani: Part of executive leadership teams at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Reliance Foundation (RF), Isha Ambani did a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University in US. She is also an MBA from Stanford University like her father.

Akash Ambani: The Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and part of the Board of Jio Platforms Limited Akash Ambani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Brown University, USA. 

Anant Ambani: A Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy and Reliance Foundation, Anant Ambani holds Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, USA.

Executive Directors

Hital R Meswani holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences from University of Pennsylvania, USA. He also has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the Wharton Business School.

Nikhil R Meswani did his graduation from the Mumbai University and holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts in the USA.

PMS Prasad is a Reliance veteran who holds bachelor’s degrees in Science from Osmania University and Engineering from Anna University. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun.

Independent Directors

Adil Zainulbhai is a Mechanical Engineering  graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School, USA.

Raminder S Gujral is an Economics (Hons) graduate with a degree in LLB. He also holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, and an MA from the Fletcher School of Business, USA.

Shumeet Banerji has a PhD from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Arundhati Bhattacharya has a postgraduate degree in English. She is an Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Bankers. 

KV Chowdary did his graduation in Mathematics from Loyola College in Chennai and then received a postgraduate degree in Mathematics from IIT, Chennai.

HE Yasir Othman H Al Rumayyan, a Saudi businessman, has a degree in Accounting from King Faisal University in Saudi Arabia. He also studied at the Harvard Business School, graduating in the General Management Program.

KV Kamath, the former ICICI Bank CEO, did his Post-Graduation in Business Administration from the IIM, Ahmedabad. He is also a mechanical engineer. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

Meet one of India's richest doctors, who becomes newest billionaire with Rs 8400 crore net worth

Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE