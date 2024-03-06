DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Harini Sivakumar wins in e-commerce category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Harini Sivakumar as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the e-commerce category.

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Harini Sivakumar as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the e-commerce category. Harini Sivakumar, the founder, CEO, and cosmetic chemist of Earth Rhythm, has faced numerous challenges, but her hard work and determination have helped her build a fairly large brand and inspire others.

Harini Sivakumar, the founder, CEO, and cosmetic chemist of Earth Rhythm, has an inspiring story. She started her career in banking but became a stay-at-home mother after discovering that her child had down syndrome. Her quest to find safe products for her child made her a startup founder. She started her business in 2015 and did the leg work herself, educating people about her niche products. Her firm has grown 500 times in two years, and her customer base grew 10 times in 2022.

Despite being an average student without a fancy degree, Harini registered her company and learned about skincare. She attended several courses and developed new products. She completed her MA in special education, a diploma in Advanced Cosmetic Science, Advanced Formulations, and a postgraduate diploma in retail management, which helped her relaunch the brand in 2019.

Harini's company, Earth Rhythm, follows a zero-waste policy and uses natural materials. Her father handles finance and sales, while she handles manufacturing. The company manufactures on its own and sells 160 products through its websites. Her most famous product is the shampoo bar - a shampoo in a bar form without plastic packaging. The company had set an ARR target of Rs 150 crore sales in 2023 and has raised nearly 10 million dollars.

Despite facing many challenges, Harini's hard work and sheer determination have helped her build a fairly large brand and inspire others. She says that if she could build a Rs 200 crore brand without any business knowledge, anyone can.